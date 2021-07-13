Apple, Microsoft and Google stocks close at record highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 35,000 milestone for the first time Friday as the blue-chip gauge and other major indexes ended the week on a strong note, logging record finishes. The rally capped a week that began with a heavy selloff that saw the Dow post its biggest one-day drop since October, with the bounce attributed to easing worries about the economic impact of the spread of the delta coronavirus variant and upbeat corporate earnings. The Dow rose around 238 points, or 0.7%, to end near 35,062, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 jumped around 44 points, or 1%, to close near 4,412, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 152 points, or 1%, ending near 14,837.