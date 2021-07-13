Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Apple, Microsoft and Google stocks close at record highs

By Jon Swartz
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the third time this year, shares of Apple Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft Corp. closed at record highs on the same day, underscoring their continued success despite a wave of Big Tech antitrust efforts.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Apple Earnings#Gafa#Big Tech#Getty Images#Alphabet Inc#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Aapl#Dow Jones Market Data#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#The White House#Congress#Megamergers#Democratic#The Justice Department#Federal Trade Commission#Facebook Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

What To Watch For When Apple, Microsoft And Google Report Earnings Tuesday

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) are set to report financial results on Tuesday, July 27. Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager of Hightower Advisors, provided insights on what investors should be watching for, Friday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." A majority of the companies...
Stocksactionforex.com

Stormy Week Ends With US Stocks At Record Highs

Nasdaq 100 closes at new record as investors warm up to tech stocks. Euro heads lower after ECB commits to negative rates for longer. Global PMIs coming up to shed some light on recovery speed. Delta blues fade. There was no shortage of volatility in financial markets this week. The...
StocksBenzinga

Facebook Stock Heats Up As Other Companies Report Good Earnings

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares were trading higher Friday in sympathy with Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) after both companies reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings. Facebook was up 5.57% at $370.74 at last check Friday. Facebook Daily Chart Analysis. Shares look to have broken out of...
StocksMacdaily News

Apple stock expectations are once again high after recent boffo quarters

Analysts are mostly counting on Apple to deliver yet another quarter of double-digit earnings growth when the Cupertino Colossus reports fiscal Q3 results next week. For those keeping score, AAPL has wowed analysts with solid double-digit results the last two quarters and three of the last four. In its fiscal Q2 alone, AAPL handily beat Wall Street’s expectations with a $23.6 billion profit on revenues that surged 54% to $89.6 billion. iPhone revenue in fiscal Q2 surged 65.5% to $47.94 billion, beating estimates on Wall Street by about $6 billion.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow ends above 35,000 as major stock indexes close at records

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 35,000 milestone for the first time Friday as the blue-chip gauge and other major indexes ended the week on a strong note, logging record finishes. The rally capped a week that began with a heavy selloff that saw the Dow post its biggest one-day drop since October, with the bounce attributed to easing worries about the economic impact of the spread of the delta coronavirus variant and upbeat corporate earnings. The Dow rose around 238 points, or 0.7%, to end near 35,062, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 jumped around 44 points, or 1%, to close near 4,412, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 152 points, or 1%, ending near 14,837.
BusinessBenzinga

Proposed British Law Could Ruin Apple's Market Share In UK

The UK has proposed a new agency, called the Digital Markets Unit (DMU), to "suspend, block and reverse" commercial decisions made by Tech Giants. What Happened: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regulates anti-competitive behavior in the UK. To rein in companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the CMA has proposed the Digital Markets Unit.
Stocksspglobal.com

Netflix stumbles after earnings; AMC jumps amid board shuffle, M&A

Select technology, media and telecommunications stocks were met with ups and downs this week as the year's second-quarter earnings season began. Shares in Netflix Inc. tumbled after the streaming giant reported second-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. The company reported net income of $1.35 billion, or $2.97 per share, while the S&P Capital IQ consensus estimate for the second quarter was $3.16 on a GAAP basis and $3.15 on a normalized basis.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Netflix's Video-Gaming Foray Could Put It At Odds With Apple

Netflix Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) much-anticipated foray into videogames likely puts the streaming giant on a collision course with tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). What Happened: Netflix said Tuesday it will offer video games in its existing subscription plans at no additional cost and will initially focus on games for mobile devices.
Stocksfa-mag.com

Jeremy Grantham's Firm Says Stocks Are Overpriced And Social Media Is Wrong

One of the investing world’s most prominent bears says that the meme stonk crowd has it wrong: Not only are some stocks priced too high, nearly all companies are in fact overvalued. By every measure, U.S. stocks are too expensive, says Boston-based asset management firm GMO, whose co-founder Jeremy Grantham...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: IonQ CEO Talks Partnerships With Google, Amazon, Microsoft

IonQ is set to go public via special purpose acquisition company DMY Technology Group Inc III (NYSE: DMYI) with a pro forma implied market cap of approximately $2 billion. IonQ CEO Peter Chapman appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "SPACs Attack" for an exclusive interview Thursday. Quantum computing allows computers to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Apple Stock Ready To Move Higher?

Successful traders understand how important seller’s remorse is for the market. It occurs when investors sell their stocks, and then watch them move higher. They come to regret their decision. A large number of them will decide to buy their shares back. But they will only do so if they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy