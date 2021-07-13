Guest Opinion: Neil Anderson and co-authors: Real issues at the ‘Rez’

The July 8 article “Boulder Reservoir dinners canceled over neighborhood backlash” was an unfortunate effort to vilify citizens who are genuinely concerned about city actions at the reservoir. Alarmed by the accusations, neighbors investigated (including requesting emails in question) and found very little warranting the vitriol of the article. Be that as it may, its focus on canceled events (not canceled by neighbors) is a distraction from much larger issues of city intentions at the reservoir.