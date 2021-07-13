UNC Health Southeastern upgrades minimally invasive surgical technology

Shown is UNC Health Southeastern’s Surgical Services Robotic Team, which now is performing procedures using the health care system’s newly upgraded da Vinci Xi Surgical System. Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

LUMBERTON — The first procedures were performed Tuesday on the newly upgraded da Vinci Xi Surgical System at UNC Health Southeastern.

The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery, according to Health Southeastern. The system can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.

“Finding out that you need surgery can be unsettling and even frightening,” said Dr. Sam Britt, of UNC Health Southeastern’s Southeastern Surgical Center. “Discussing surgical options is an important step in understanding what is right for you. Having access to this state-of-the-art equipment is a less invasive technique than traditional surgery. Having da Vinci surgery will allow for a shorter hospital stay, less blood loss, fewer complications, faster recovery and smaller incisions for minimal scarring. Thanks to da Vinci technology, more patients have been offered minimally invasive surgery than at any other time.”

By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design, according to the health care system. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.

Key features of the system include a new overhead instrument arm architecture designed to facilitate anatomical access from virtually any position; a new endoscope digital architecture that creates a simpler, more compact design with improved vision definition and clarity; an ability to attach the endoscope to any arm, providing flexibility for visualizing the surgical site; smaller, thinner arms with newly designed joints that offer a greater range of motion than ever before; and longer instrument shafts designed to give surgeons greater operative reach.

“The addition of the da Vinci Xi robot will allow UNC Health Southeastern to remain on the cutting edge of technology while providing our patients with the best options for minimally invasive surgeries without having to leave our community,” said Lori Dove, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and interim chief operating officer.