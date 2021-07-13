Cancel
Nationals select 10 players on Day 3 of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals selected ten players on the third day of Major League Baseball’s 2021 First-Year Player Draft. The Nationals selected right-handed pitcher Marc Davis out of Florida Southwestern State College in the 11th round. Davis went 4–1 with two saves and a 3.34 ERA in 17 games (five starts) in 2021. He struck out 64 batters and allowed just 23 hits in 35.0 innings pitched. His 16.36 strikeouts per 9.0 innings ranked second among all Junior College pitchers. In his three collegiate seasons, Davis struck out 139 batters in 86.0 innings across 44 career appearances.

