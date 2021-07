CHICAGO — When Kwang Hyun Kim plotted his approach against San Francisco as a way to lift the Cardinals from a lost series in Denver, he said he “focused on strikeouts.”. He may not have had the best audience for such an attempt as the eager, aggressive Giants hunted strikes and instead of collecting strikeouts, Kim did something even more valuable – he managed innings, in bulk. The lefty finished with seven brisk, efficient, shutout innings and a feel for his slider and style to take into his next start.