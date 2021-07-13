Cancel
BMW Launches ‘Quantum Computing Challenge’ in Collaboration with AWS

HPCwire
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH, July 13, 2021 — Starting today, researchers, start-ups and pioneering companies from the global quantum computing community can propose solutions for specific industrial challenges to the BMW Group Quantum Computing Challenge. Run in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), the Challenge encourages entrants to come up with innovative quantum algorithms and test their solutions on real quantum computing technologies. Quantum computing holds potential to address challenging problems in the automotive sector in complex optimisation, materials research, and – in the form of quantum machine learning – automated driving in tomorrow’s world.

