Alonso wins 2nd straight HR Derby title

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
High Point Enterprise
 12 days ago

DENVER — Pete Alonso's words were as bold as his home runs. "I'm the best power hitter on the planet," the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby. "Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display on for the fans is truly a dream come true for me."

MLBFOX Sports

The Latest: Mets' Alonso repeats as HR Derby champion

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini in the final. Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6 for 6 in a 28-second stretch...
MLBMLB

Re-Pete! Alonso bops to HR Derby history

DENVER -- Pete Alonso believes he’s the best power hitter in the game. After watching Monday night’s Home Run Derby, it’s hard to argue. The Mets slugger successfully defended his 2019 crown -- there was no event in 2020 due to the pandemic -- by topping Trey Mancini of the Orioles in the final round, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only back-to-back Derby champs in history.
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Pete Alonso defends HR Derby title, beats Trey Mancini in finals

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso rallied in the final round to successfully defend his Home Run Derby crown with a 23-22 win over Baltimore's Trey Mancini at Coors Field in Denver on Monday night. Mancini, the feel-good story of the event, made a memorable run to the final but...
MLBearnthenecklace.com

Pete Alonso Net Worth 2021: New York Mets Player Builds Fortune on HR Derby Wins

Pete Alonso’s career in the diamond is only moving up. Following a contract extension, the New York Mets’ standout baseman won his second straight Home Run Derby title. And with it came a million-dollar prize. According to latest figures, Pete Alonso’s net worth in 2021 is estimated at $4.0 million thanks to his salary and additional prizes. A look at his career so far reveals how every accomplishment added to his growing fortune.
MLBHigh Point Enterprise

Ohtani gets All-Star win for AL

DENVER — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball's first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run, and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Astros pounce early, send Rangers to 10th straight loss

Kyle Tucker capped a five-run third inning with a three-run home run and the Houston Astros sent the visiting Texas Rangers to their 10th consecutive loss with a 7-3 victory on Friday. Tucker fouled off six consecutive pitches from Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard (2-8) before bashing a 91.6-MPH four-seam fastball...
MLBNY Daily News

Pete Alonso goes yard twice to bolster rookie Tylor Megill’s strong start

If the old saying is true, and pitching and defense really do win championships, then the Mets looked like a World Series team on Friday night. The Mets beat the Blue Jays, 3-0, behind six scoreless innings from their starting pitcher, a bevy of beautiful plays in the field and two no-doubt home runs from Pete Alonso. Tylor Megill, the unheralded rookie, turned in his second straight start of six frames and no damage, holding the high-flying Blue Jays’ offense to just two singles and a walk. Alonso’s two-run bullet into the left field seats was double the amount of runs the Mets would end up needing. And even though Toronto pitcher Steven Matz fared well in his return to Citi Field, his offense didn’t pull their weight.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tylor Megill, Pete Alonso carry Mets past Blue Jays

Pete Alonso homered twice and rookie Tylor Megill allowed two singles in six crisp innings for his first career win as the New York Mets opened an 11-game homestand with a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Alonso hit a two-run homer off former teammate Steven...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Kyle Tucker is rolling

The Astros were already up 3-0 when Kyle Tucker launched a three-run bomb into the Astros bullpen, his third home run in as many games. Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo, who had futilely jumped onto the outfield wall, clung there dejectedly like a lone barnacle on a ship. Tucker’s homer...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Burying the Lead Off Hitter

Let’s just stick with a mostly leadoff hitter theme today and start with St. Louis’ Dylan Carlson here. Though the lack of stolen bases has been disappointing for his fantasy managers, Carlson continues his perfectly adequate pace through his first full major league season, belting his ninth homer of the year to lead off the bottom of the first inning on Thursday and tacking on two doubles in his next two at-bats. He would go on to score two runs on the day and his lone RBI of course came off his 420-foot solo shot. Though it may be concerning to see the dip in Carlson’s hard-hit percentage (32.9% in 2021 vs 42.1% in 2020) and barrel percentage (7.8% in 2021 vs 9.2% in 2020), one should be encouraged by the strides the young outfielder has made in the way of showing patience at the plate as shown by his increase in walks, decrease in strikeouts, and overall decrease in whiffs. The extra selectivity may have cut into his power production ever so slightly, but the long-term effects should outweigh the current concerns.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan McKenna in left field for Orioles on Friday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Washington Nationals. McKenna will make his 42nd outfield appearance after D.J. Stewart was benched against left-hander Patrick Corbin. numberFire's models project McKenna to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.

