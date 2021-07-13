Cancel
Durango, CO

Little evidence of significant bloodletting in Redwine’s living room, defense expert says

By Kaela Roeder Herald Staff Writer
Durango Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Redwine’s living room did not show evidence of a major bloodletting event after chemical testing and analysis at the home, a forensic scientist told jurors Tuesday. Richard Eikelenboom said the often-used chemical agent luminol detects traces of blood at crime scenes not perceivable to the naked eye, including after a suspect attempts to clean the scene. The chemical reacts to certain compounds in substances, like iron in blood, and creates a blue glow.

Durango, CODurango Herald

Defense team rests case; Mark Redwine declines to testify

The defense team for Mark Redwine rested its case Wednesday after presenting several days of testimony from expert witnesses, co-workers, investigators and former acquaintances. Redwine, who is accused of killing his son, Dylan, also announced he will not take the witness stand in his own defense. “I have decided I...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Redwine’s former girlfriend: ‘I don't believe he did it’

Mark Redwine’s former girlfriend told jurors Monday that he was an “attentive” parent to his son Dylan in the year leading up to the 13-year-old’s disappearance. “He loved Dylan very much,” Karen Alexander testified. “Talked about him all the time.”. Redwine and Alexander met when Redwine was working a foreman...
