Exclusive! Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Dish On Season 2 of Making The Cut

By Eddie Roche
fashionweekdaily.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over! Making The Cut returns for season deux on Amazon Prime on Friday, July 16th. The fashion competition show aiming to find the next global fashion brand reunites hosts and executive producers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn and welcomes new judges Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott. Klum and Gunn tell us what we can expect this time around and how they coped filming under unusual circumstances.

