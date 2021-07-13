Cancel
MIX 108

Duluth's Water Safety Week to Include Sand Modeling Contest, An Expo + More

By David Drew
MIX 108
MIX 108
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A free, full week of activities are all set for the City of Duluth's Water Safety Week, which will provide plenty of family fun in Canal Park and on Park Point. Water Safety Week begins Monday, July 19 and first up is the sand modeling contest on Park Point. Everyone is invited to participate and you can make your sand creation anywhere on Park Point Beach. Once it's completed, just share your creation on social media using and tag with #DuluthSandModelingContest 2021. You can also email a picture of it to parks@duluthmn.gov. Everyone who does this will be entered to win prizes.

MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

