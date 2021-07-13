Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis with Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD
The highly contagious delta variant accounts for more than 51 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. With some breakthrough infections now occurring in fully vaccinated people, health officials are assessing a timeline for booster shots and new vaccines. Francis S. Collins, MD, director of the National Institutes of Health, joins Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers for a conversation focused on where we are in the pandemic – from vaccines and variants to therapeutics and treating long-haul symptoms. He’ll also assess what more can be done to vaccinate the globe.www.washingtonpost.com
