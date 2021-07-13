Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis with Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD

By Washington Post Live
Washington Post
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly contagious delta variant accounts for more than 51 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. With some breakthrough infections now occurring in fully vaccinated people, health officials are assessing a timeline for booster shots and new vaccines. Francis S. Collins, MD, director of the National Institutes of Health, joins Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers for a conversation focused on where we are in the pandemic – from vaccines and variants to therapeutics and treating long-haul symptoms. He’ll also assess what more can be done to vaccinate the globe.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Nih#Washington Post#Md Provided#Nih#Senate#The Royal Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kidsmynews13.com

NIH Director: Early evidence points to delta variant being more serious for children

There’s growing evidence that the COVID-19 delta variant is causing more serious illness in children, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Tuesday. Collins, however, conceded that U.S. health officials don’t yet have concrete data on the matter. What You Need To Know. There’s growing evidence...
Public HealthNewsweek

NIH Director Says There's 'No Need to Mask at Home,' Earlier Message 'Garbled'

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins clarified his comments on mask-wearing in front of children Tuesday, saying he "garbled" an earlier message on CNN. "No need to mask at home," Collins tweeted later on Tuesday. "Let me clarify the masking message that I garbled on @NewDay this morning. Vaccinated parents who live in communities with high COVID transmission rates should mask when out in public indoor settings to minimize risks to their unvaccinated kids."
Public HealthNew York Post

No evidence that Americans need COVID-19 booster shots: NIH director

The head of the National Institutes of Health said Monday there is no reason to believe at this point that Americans will need to get booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccines. “I would say right now, there is not evidence that we need to go ahead with boosters in the United States, but that’s an ongoing debate,” NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Public HealthWashington Post

Coronavirus: Vaccines & Variants with Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, MD

New recommendations from the CDC on when vaccinated Americans should wear face masks marks a new chapter in the nation’s fight against COVID-19. With the delta variant spreading rapidly and clear data lacking on breakthrough infections among the vaccinated, health officials are implementing mitigation efforts to prevent a fourth surge of the virus. Former U.S. surgeon general Jerome Adams joins Washington Post Live for a conversation focused on where we are in the pandemic – from vaccines to variants and what the path forward looks like for the U.S. at this critical moment. Join the conversation on Tuesday, August 3 at 2:00pm ET.
IndustrySpaceRef

NIH Director Francis Collins and NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins to Keynote Joint Session at ISSRDC

The 2021 International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) will include a virtual keynote session that will feature two key science figures: National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins and NASA astronaut Dr. Kate Rubins. The virtual keynote session, taking place the morning of August 3, 2021, will touch on the important research and development being done on the International Space Station (ISS), the value that research brings to humanity and to our nation, and potential opportunities for future innovation and discovery. This will be the 10th annual ISSRDC event that connects commercial entities, academic institutions, and government agencies in order to foster new collaborations, breakthroughs, and discoveries onboard our nation’s only orbiting laboratory.
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

COVID-19 Injection Campaign Violates Bioethics Laws

As the inventor of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine platform, Dr. Robert Malone is one of the most qualified individuals to opine on the benefits and potential risks of this technology. His background includes a medical degree from Northwestern University, a master’s degree from Salk Institute, a bachelor’s degree in...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...

Comments / 0

Community Policy