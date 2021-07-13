Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Common Stock#Board Of Directors#Distributions#Mclean#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,713 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 506,038 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,729.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,038 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of bluebird bio worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

2,161,024 Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,161,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,020,000. Several other institutional investors also...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cronos Group Inc. To Hold 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call On August 6, 2021

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") will hold its 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Cronos Group's senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call For July 30, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-792-3730. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10159101.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945. TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on July 30, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on August 12, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

B&G Foods Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - Get Report announced today that it intends to issue a press release with second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. B&G Foods has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.
Financial Reportsmartechseries.com

Outbrain Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Outbrain Inc. , announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Outbrain from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $160 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 23, 2021 under the symbol “OB.” The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to pursue an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Outbrain at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 24,032 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Palomar were worth $67,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $404.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $383.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price at $23.00

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Change Healthcare Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release And Earnings Call

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading healthcare technology company, will release first quarter fiscal 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The company will also host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Due to the previously announced transaction with OptumInsight, the company will not be taking questions during the conference call.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call For Tuesday, August 3rd

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) - Get Report, a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it will publish financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Management will discuss the Company's operations and financial results in a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Modine To Host First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call On August 5, 2021

RACINE, Wis., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) - Get Report, a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time ( 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amyris were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Frank's International N.V. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank's International N.V. (the "Company") (FI) - Get Report announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release prior to the conference call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy