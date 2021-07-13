Cancel
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

 11 days ago

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ('Gladstone Land' or the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2021. Monthly Cash Distributions:. Common Stock: $0.0451 per share of common stock for...

