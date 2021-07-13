JOEY Restaurant Group to Bring JOEY Uptown to Texas

Today, JOEY Restaurant Group announces its first venture into the Lone Star State, JOEY Uptown, opening July 28. Located at the Houston Galleria, the 10,288 square foot space (8,434 square foot interior and 1,854 square foot patio) will mark one of the largest one-story restaurants for the Canadian group. Texans seeking a refined yet casual lunch or dinner experience with world-class hospitality will undoubtedly welcome JOEY Uptown to the neighborhood. This location will bring handcrafted, inventive menu offerings to Houston’s iconic food scene. From addictive roasted corn guacamole to the to the exquisite flame-seared salmon sushi, the JOEY Uptown menu is sure to satisfy all cravings.