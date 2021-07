There are three domains of empathy: emotional, cognitive, and compassionate. Mastery of these domains is often shown in the positive feedback and loyalty shown to a brand. If you brand your company as empathetic, following through in actions will ensure that authenticity. Brands are continuing to understand the importance of empathy in business. Hybrid work settings are testing the company's empathy strength in its daily operations. Many overlook the deeper meaning of empathy. How it is applied in your daily actions may separate your brand from its competition. Here is how your customer support team can ensure their actions align with the brand's messaging.