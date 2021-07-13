Navigating Career Low Points with the Job Gladiator
The pandemic has forced many of us to take a look at our lives– including our careers.
The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with the Job Gladiator, Michael Altshuler, on ways we can navigate and overcome career low points.
- Turning lemons into lemonade: No one has a perfect record. We all have hiccups in our career. This is a perfect time to demonstrate how you fought through a challenging time in your career and came out the other end ok. A great example would be, let’s say you were laid off during the pandemic and have been out of work for the past nine months, you can say, “I used that time to take multiple courses on leadership, marketing, programing, etc. and finally finished my degree.
- Staying positive and confident: It’s the ‘Rejection Olympics’ out there. That can definitely play havoc on your attitude and confidence. To win that battle, be aware of your negative self-talk because that will affect everything you say and do (or don’t do). Start your day by doing small things that have a high likelihood of success to build your confidence and momentum. Invest your time on preparing and practicing what you need to do to be successful in your job hunt. Confidence comes from preparation and practice… and focusing on that, will keep you positive.
- Persistence and Resilience: Pushing through the tough times is challenging. To do that you need to know your ‘Why.’ Understanding your ‘Why’ will help your fight though the low points in your career and will keep you forging forward. You won’t always feel like taking massive action that’s necessary in getting a job. That’s when you ask yourself, ‘Why’ is it important that I do____________(fill in the blank). When you answer that, ask yourself again, ‘Why’ is that important…and keep asking ‘Why’ to get to the heart of ‘Why’ you must do it. That’s your motivation.
- Soar with the Eagles: None of us can go this road alone (it’s too hard). So to soar, we all need people in our corner to support and encourage us, and, to hold us accountable. You need to surround yourself with ‘battery chargers’ not the ‘battery drainers’. Also, it’s important to get outside perspectives (no one can see their blind spots). By doing these things you’ll be able to rise to any occasion and take your job seeking skills, talents and abilities to the next level…so you hear those coveted words: “Your Hired.”
