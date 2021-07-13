Daytime Broadcast Ratings: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Continues Hot Streak, ‘Days of our Lives’ and ‘General Hospital’ Rebound

HOLLYWOOD—It finally feels like “Days of Our Lives” once again because we’re getting a notable villain back in the forefront in EJ DiMera. Yeah, the last time we saw EJ in the flesh, he was a bit reformed, but this new EJ has an agenda and it looks like he’ll get his way. Why? He plans to reclaim his throne of DiMera Enterprises which is currently being run by Jake. Well EJ plans to change that by utilizing Chad, Tony and Kristen who is MIA to get the votes to oust the brother he’s just met people.