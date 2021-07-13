Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Daytime Broadcast Ratings: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Continues Hot Streak, ‘Days of our Lives’ and ‘General Hospital’ Rebound

By Errol Lewis
soapoperanetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Bold and the Beautiful” is thriving this summer as multiple storylines reached their climax during the week of July 5-9, 2021, including the fallout from Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) deception, Thomas’ (Mathew Atkinson) escape from Justin’s (Aaron D. Spears) jail as he and Hope (Annika Noelle) fought against time to get the real story about Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) death to the police in order to save Liam (Scott Clifton) from a lengthy prison sentence.

www.soapoperanetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rena Sofer
Person
Scott Clifton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Nbc#Cbs#Independence Day#B B#Soap Opera Network#Y R#Unrounded#W25#Cbs#Abc#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
General Hospital
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Days Of Our Lives’ EXCITING Comings & Goings: Johnny DiMera All Grown Up – Rex Brady Back

Days of Our Lives Comings & Goings reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) now older son, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), soon makes his debut and return to Salem. Also, Rex Brady portrayer Kyle Lowder is spotted in NBC’s hair and makeup room, sparking speculation the fan-favorite actor will soon be back on canvas in a few weeks.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Carter’s Unbearable Heartbreak, COO Torn Over Eric’s Conditions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) has set certain conditions for Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). One is that he has to stay away from Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). Talking about the storyline, the actor said that Carter’s heartbreak is real. Could “Quarter” be more than a fling and the beginning of a real love story?
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Stands Up To Eric, Refuses To Be Treated Like A Child

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is walking a fine line. He accepted Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) terms but can’t deny how he feels about Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). The actor teased that Carter is a grown man and will not have his life dictated to him. It sounds as if Carter stands up to Eric — even if it means losing everything.
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

EJ Fights For DiMera On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—It finally feels like “Days of Our Lives” once again because we’re getting a notable villain back in the forefront in EJ DiMera. Yeah, the last time we saw EJ in the flesh, he was a bit reformed, but this new EJ has an agenda and it looks like he’ll get his way. Why? He plans to reclaim his throne of DiMera Enterprises which is currently being run by Jake. Well EJ plans to change that by utilizing Chad, Tony and Kristen who is MIA to get the votes to oust the brother he’s just met people.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris A New Love Interest For Thomas?

The Bold and the Beautiful rumors indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be getting a new love interest. Thomas’ days of pining over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) seem to be ending. Despite the feelings he has for her, he knows deep down she’ll always love Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy and Finn Rush to The Altar

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!. Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) choose lust and possibly love over Eric’s (John McCook) wishes. Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon De Metz) revisit their feelings. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learns more about Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) complicated past.
TV & Videossoapoperanetwork.com

‘Days of our Lives’ Characters Gear Up for the Return of All-New Episodes Following Olympics Break — PROMO

By now you’ve probably heard that “Days of our Lives” is on a two-week hiatus so that NBC can broadcast the Tokyo Olympics. The last episode before the break aired on Thursday, July 22. To whet your appetite for when the show returns with all-new episodes on Monday, August 9, the soap has released a teaser that’s filled with lots of drama.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Plotline Predictions For July 2021

Vinny’s hit-and-run case will come to a head when Thomas is rescued from the cage Justin locked him in, coming up this month on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Plus, Eric will dump Quinn and fire Carter from Forrester Creations when he finds out they slept together. (On the plus side, he may also have two women waiting in the wings to comfort him.) Learn more below in the B&B plotline predictions for July 2021.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preempted for Two Weeks

Get ready for some seriously major cliffhangers to rock Salem as DAYS OF OUR LIVES will not be airing for two whole weeks! The soap will be preempted from Friday, July 23, through Friday, Aug. 6 so that NBC can broadcast extensive coverage of the 2020 Olympic Games from Tokyo, Japan.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Eric Stunned By Quinn’s Attitude – Finn’s Dad Arrives – Paris’ Surprising Offer

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers indicate that Eric Forrester (John McCook) will be stunned by his wife, Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) attitude concerning their divorce. John “Finn” Finnegan’s father will arrive in town. Paris Buckingham will receive a surprising offer. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming up in the next two weeks, July 19 through July 30.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Why Carter And Quinn Work On The Bold And The Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal in Los Angeles Carter trying to do his best to stay away from Quinn and honor Eric’s wishes, but it’s easier said than done. Sometimes the most unlikely pairings make for popular couples on soaps and Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) can be one of those couples. Their relationship doesn’t seem forced or contrived at all and instead comes from character. Plus, their affair wasn’t malicious and that’s because it came from character. And we all know the best soap stories are character-driven stories.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Learns The Truth, Liam Given Harsh Sentence

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) rescues Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She is stunned to learn that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is innocent and was framed by the victim. Meanwhile, Liam is sentenced for murder. He is devastated to learn just how much time he will have to serve in prison.
TV Seriessoapoperanetwork.com

Daytime Broadcast: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Ranks #1 in Women 25-54 (Updated)

UPDATED w/UNROUNDED FIGURES: “The Young and the Restless” was a clear number one in Women 25-54 rating, one of the two the primary sales demographics that set daytime television ad rates. The soap placed first with a 0.73 demo in Women 25-54, breaking the earlier reported first place tie it shared with “The Price is Right” (second half-hour) and “The Bold and the Beautiful” with each posting a 0.7 in rounded figures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy