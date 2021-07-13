What Happens When a Podcast Turns 25
This article first ran in Hot Pod, an industry-leading trade newsletter about podcasting by Nick Quah. Radio Diaries, the documentary production nonprofit most known for the audio-diary format, turned 25 in April, which, frankly, is a lifetime when it comes to a small, lean, independent media operation. The team, nowadays affiliated with the Radiotopia collective, has been getting up to a few things to mark the anniversary, including a batch of online events revisiting past diarists as well as an All Things Considered segment that checks back in on the show’s first diarist, Amanda Brand. More such events are likely to come.www.vulture.com
Comments / 0