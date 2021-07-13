Billions Pledged to Accelerate Gender Equity at Generation Equality Forum

TOKYO — For the first time since the founding of the modern Olympics 125 years ago, the Games have nearly reached gender parity. Of the nearly 11,000 athletes arriving in Tokyo, almost 49% will be women, according to the International Olympic Committee, up from 45.6% at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and 44.2% at the 2012 London Olympics. (The IOC does not have data on the number of nonbinary athletes at these Games.)