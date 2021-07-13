Cancel
Billions Pledged to Accelerate Gender Equity at Generation Equality Forum

By Pat Mitchell
Cover picture for the articleThe beauty of our fight for gender equality is that every human being will gain from it. Melinda French Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Generation Equality Forum, held in Paris from June 30 – July 2, 2021 and livestreamed to participants around the world, was a monumental event that set a new and unprecedented level of funding to prioritize and implement gender equality programs and commitments.

