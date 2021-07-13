Cancel
Ben Mannes: It’s time to stop using Covid-19 as an excuse for violent crime

By Ariel Benjamin Mannes
Thrive Global
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid-19 pandemic has been used to excuse rising violent crime in cities across the country. But a critical look at how drastically crime rose during 2020, its continued rise, and the policy choices of municipal leadership in those cities shows that the pandemic was an amplifier, but not the original cause of skyrocketing crime.

Related
Public SafetySun-Journal

Violent crime is up. There’s no one cause.

The United States saw about 25 percent more homicides in 2020 than in 2019, based on preliminary data released by the FBI — the largest single-year increase in the homicide rate since reliable tracking began in 1960. The current rate — 6.2 homicides per 100,000 residents, if the same 25 percent increase is applied to last year’s rate — is the highest recorded in the United States in more than 20 years. In America’s largest cities and, in particular, the most economically disadvantaged neighborhoods within those cities, the rise in violence has been the most pronounced.
Public Safetysuindependent.com

The Media is Missing the Story on Violent Crime

“It’s interesting when people die,” wrote Don Henley in the anti-media-sensationalism song “Dirty Laundry” back in 1982. Not much has changed since. There are more media outlets and platforms than ever, but tragedy still sells. Mass shootings generate extensive media coverage, and understandably so. Murders committed in unusual or sensational...
Oakland, CApostnewsgroup.com

Formerly Incarcerated Can Help Bring Peace to the Streets

The uptick in violence and discord that we see permeating the Bay Area is also occurring nationwide. It seems that we are entering a state of vindictive racial, cultural and religious chaos that is affecting all segments of our society. This wave of violence is very brutal but not new....
Baltimore, MDUS News and World Report

US Reps Discuss Baltimore's Violent Crime With City Leaders

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s congressional delegation met with Baltimore’s leadership on Monday to discuss ways of reducing violent crime in the city, one of just over a dozen U.S. localities targeted by a White House plan aimed at curbing gun violence. So far this year, Baltimore is on track to...
Public SafetyWTOP

Is violent crime in DC on the rise? Here’s what the data says

A double shooting along 14th Street that terrified diners and pedestrians in the busy nightlife area comes on the heels of a 6-year-old girl’s killing, as well as a targeted shooting outside of Nationals Park. Some might be asking — is violence in D.C. getting worse?. D.C. police data indicate...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

NOPD Superintendent says city's plan to combat violent crime 'working'

The New Orleans Police Department held a news conference Wednesday to address ongoing concerns regarding violent crime in New Orleans. At the end of June, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said police are doing everything in their power to hold criminals accountable. On Wednesday, Ferguson said that total crime across the...
Public SafetyNew Pittsburgh Courier

The Other Pandemic: Gun violence and the death of Black children

At 11:11 P.M. on Saturday, July 16, Nyiah Courtney, a beautiful and smart six-year-old girl, was struck by a gunman’s bullet in the course of a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Malcolm X Avenue, S.E., in D.C. Her mother and father were among the two adult females and two adult males that also sustained gunshot wounds.
NFLIFLScience

Why Does Violent Crime Go Up When It's Hot?

Are you one of those people that gets cranky or more aggressive when you're hot? Well, the good news is, it's not just you. The bad news is, it's an actual phenomenon and when the temperature goes up, violent crime does too. It's difficult to quantify crankiness, but there have...
Aurora, COKDVR.com

‘It’s very worrying’: Aurora business owners concerned with rising violent crime

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver metro is seeing a sharp rise in violent crime, and that is especially felt in some parts of Aurora. “It’s tremendously concerning. It’s very worrying,” Daren Maranya, a co-owner of Vicky’s Thai Kitchen, said. “Vicky and I started a new business this year, and we regularly visit some of these places that have really bad violence.”
Public Safetythetrace.org

Oakland’s Bet on Community Gun Violence Prevention

Drawing funding from police, Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention gets $17 million. Will it be enough? The city office formed in 2017, but only got its first significant funding this June. Its leader, Guillermo Cespedes, wants to double the number of violence interrupters to 20, increase support for families of homicide victims, and hire a crime-scene response team. But even with a contentious recently-passed budget that pushed police spending to historic levels, department leadership isn’t happy about giving Cespedes the proposed additional funding. With Oakland recording 72 homicides this year as of last Thursday, compared with 40 at that time last year, Cespedes doesn’t see any other choice but to treat gun violence as a public health emergency and expand beyond a law enforcement-centric approach. “Homicide reduction, it’s something the city of Oakland has to be successful at,” Cespedes told council members recently.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyBBC

Las Vegas murder case cracked with smallest ever amount of DNA

The 1989 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Las Vegas has been solved by using what experts say is the smallest-ever amount of human DNA to crack a case. Stephanie Isaacson's murder case had gone cold until new technology made it possible to test what little remained of the suspect's DNA: the equivalent of just 15 human cells.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Woman who jumped with dog from NYC high-rise identified

The woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise with her dog in hand has been identified as Linda Holston, a recent transplant to the Big Apple. Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.

