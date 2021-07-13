Ben Mannes: It’s time to stop using Covid-19 as an excuse for violent crime

Drawing funding from police, Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention gets $17 million. Will it be enough? The city office formed in 2017, but only got its first significant funding this June. Its leader, Guillermo Cespedes, wants to double the number of violence interrupters to 20, increase support for families of homicide victims, and hire a crime-scene response team. But even with a contentious recently-passed budget that pushed police spending to historic levels, department leadership isn’t happy about giving Cespedes the proposed additional funding. With Oakland recording 72 homicides this year as of last Thursday, compared with 40 at that time last year, Cespedes doesn’t see any other choice but to treat gun violence as a public health emergency and expand beyond a law enforcement-centric approach. “Homicide reduction, it’s something the city of Oakland has to be successful at,” Cespedes told council members recently.