Could AI Help End Burnout For One of the Most Stressful Professions?

Technology needs to better enable quality care delivery. Our health systems utilize expensive technologies such as MRIs and specialized procedures more often than our peers in other countries, and we are incredibly reliant on expensive electronic health information and practice management systems. The electronic health record (EHR) industry now generates more than $16 billion a year and offers providers a baffling range of more than 700 products. The vision of easy and secure data-sharing between systems and interoperability remains elusive for most providers, and EHRs are the number one contributor to provider burnout. This means practices often compromise on true efficiency and quality process for the sake of affordability. Therefore, the impact of changes in standards elsewhere in healthcare can create a dependence on technology, and subsequent costs of development.