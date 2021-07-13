Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Could AI Help End Burnout For One of the Most Stressful Professions?

By Rob Fajardo
Thrive Global
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattling high stress levels and heavy workloads has long plagued industries that have some of the most intense work cultures such as law, banking and consulting. Lawyers in particular have notoriously logged long hours performing arduous tasks like document review and contract negotiation. And even as many industries have adopted new automation technologies to streamline processes and make workers more efficient, the legal industry has often been one of the last frontiers to adopt new innovations.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professions#Stress#Burnout#Mental Health Issues#Cra#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Technology
Related
Mental Healthfranchising.com

How To Help Employees Deal With Burnout

The worst of Covid seems to be over. So, just as a sense of normalcy is returning, why are America’s workers reporting record levels of burnout? And why is it driving what’s being called the “Great Resignation”?. Psychiatrist Mark Goulston, MD, says burnout (characterized by depletion, cynicism, and reduced productivity)...
CancerNewswise

Helping Working Cancer Caregivers Manage Stress

Newswise — It’s difficult enough when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, but employed spouses of those who receive the diagnosis also are confronted with an array of practical problems. It’s now up to them to untangle issues around medical leave, health insurance, caregiving benefits, and more. It’s a...
Mental HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Feeling stressed? Doctors say this can help

Everybody has been under a lot of stress lately. The changes we’ve all been going through really built up -- and they can take a toll on your mental health. Finding relief is more important to your overall health than you may realize. We spoke to the experts at Blue...
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Dealing with post-COVID stress, burnout and depression

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to break the stigma regarding mental health, especially as anxiety and depression have surged amidst the pandemic. Many of those mental health issues are trickling into our post-COVID lives. Doctors say now is the time to focus on improving your mental well-being as Americans re-learn to be social again. Longtime mental health expert Dr. Kevin Gilliland joined AM Extra with some tips to help.
Cell PhonesMedicalXpress

Real-time stress detection devices could help fight alcohol relapses

Wearable devices can detect people's stress, according to new Washington State University research, opening potential new interventions for people with addictions. In a paper published today, July 21, in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, a WSU research team found that wearable wristbands measure physiological responses to stress in real-time and real-world situations, providing a potential method to help people avoid slipping back into old behaviors.
Healthwvtf.org

Helping Stressed Out Nurses Relax

In their first three years of employment, a recent study found half of all nurses leaving their jobs – often because they’re burned out. It’s a difficult job, and hospitals are searching for ways to make the work less stressful. At the University of Virginia, three nurses came up with a way to help their colleagues relax, even for a few minutes during their busy days.
Social SecurityThrive Global

Staying Motivated and Fulfilled: Identifying your Hierarchy of Needs

A recent study from Gartner shows that just 13% of employees are satisfied with their lives at work. That means that almost 87% of us are just going through the motions. Before you know it, five years have gone by and while you might be slightly more experienced and a little higher up on the corporate ladder, you still get that nagging feeling that something’s missing.
HealthThrive Global

How To Effectively Reduce Stress With Your Own Techniques

Everyone has their own way of processing stress. While there are general guidelines of the things that can help reduce stress, I feel we each have our own triggers and the tactics we use to reduce stress/calm ourselves down vary from person to person. Paying attention to our stress triggers and techniques that help us relax is key to working proactively towards a well balanced life.
Mental HealthLaw.com

Mental Health Among Lawyers and Others in the Legal Industry and How the Profession Could Do More to Fight Burnout

The go-go-go lifestyle of a Big Law attorney can be dangerous to your health. That’s what experts and insiders are saying. All those decades of putting work before everything else can finally take its toll on attorneys, who are already in a supercharged work environment. For their part, though, large law firms are finally responding by promoting mental health and wellness, and remote work.
Customer ServiceInc.com

How the 3 Domains of Empathy can Improve Customer Relations

There are three domains of empathy: emotional, cognitive, and compassionate. Mastery of these domains is often shown in the positive feedback and loyalty shown to a brand. If you brand your company as empathetic, following through in actions will ensure that authenticity. Brands are continuing to understand the importance of empathy in business. Hybrid work settings are testing the company's empathy strength in its daily operations. Many overlook the deeper meaning of empathy. How it is applied in your daily actions may separate your brand from its competition. Here is how your customer support team can ensure their actions align with the brand's messaging.
SoftwareItproportal

AI could be your next great recruitment tool

As the gig economy grows, and remote workers become the norm, finding and hiring the right candidates becomes an infinitely more complex task, new research has claimed. With a global talent pool to choose from, and rising competition among potential workers, recruiters and HR departments will need all the help they can get to get the job done.
Mental HealthTelegraph

The Woebot will see you now: how AI is helping in the fight against depression

“Mental health is a lot like a junk drawer to me,” mulls Brian Chandler. “You keep filling it with stress and worries until one day, the drawer won’t close.” That jam began at the start of the pandemic for the 22-year-old: as health clinics shuttered, and rates of anxiety soared, apps for mindfulness and meditation felt like the last – only – option.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Ways on How To Practice Mindfulness While Working Remotely

In the modern world, we are constantly connected to our devices and we often forget how important it is to take time for ourselves. While social media depicts the digital nomad life quite glamorously, the reality seems to be quite different. Remote work has a lot of advantages, but at the same time, steps need to be taken to ensure that we aren’t creating a mental health crisis.
Mental HealthHealthline

Stress Management Tools for the 2021–2022 School Year

We all experience occasional stress — and some people more than others. Stress is our body’s way of handling demands that may cause a physical, emotional, or psychological reaction. However, when stress is not managed or starts to overwhelm your life, it can lead to more serious issues like anxiety...
Health ServicesThrive Global

Todd Archbold of PrairieCare: “Technology needs to better enable quality care delivery”

Technology needs to better enable quality care delivery. Our health systems utilize expensive technologies such as MRIs and specialized procedures more often than our peers in other countries, and we are incredibly reliant on expensive electronic health information and practice management systems. The electronic health record (EHR) industry now generates more than $16 billion a year and offers providers a baffling range of more than 700 products. The vision of easy and secure data-sharing between systems and interoperability remains elusive for most providers, and EHRs are the number one contributor to provider burnout. This means practices often compromise on true efficiency and quality process for the sake of affordability. Therefore, the impact of changes in standards elsewhere in healthcare can create a dependence on technology, and subsequent costs of development.
HealthThrive Global

Stress Management Strategies You Can Start Today

Learn stress management strategies, such as meditation and deep breathing, that will improve your health, relationships, and peace of mind. Stress is a natural part of life. We feel emotional or physical tension that comes from stress when deadlines approach, finances get tight, or relationships struggle. Stress isn’t always a bad thing – we need a certain amount of it to motivate us to do our best in life.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Workplace Productivity Boosting Techniques

Nothing is more essential to a small business than the people who work there. Your employees’ productivity will rise if they are pleased, which is precisely what you need to help your company flourish. Small adjustments in behaviors will have a significant impact on your company’s productivity and workplace efficiency....
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dealing With Post-Pandemic Anxiety When You’re a Caregiver

When the world first went into lockdown in early 2020 we all thought it would be for just a few short months while we defeated this strange new virus and then we could all get back to normal. What actually happened was that with repeated lockdown periods and ever more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy