Hundreds Of Black Holes Are Moving Through The Milky Way
Science fiction fans eat your heart out. We could be looking at something that only seemed to be possible as part of a space opera, big-screen flick. That’s because it was recently discovered that there is possibly an entire swarm of black holes moving through our galaxy. Now, before you think we are going to be gobbled up into a pit of nothingness to spend the rest of eternity, fret not. This grouping of black holes is, for the moment, theoretical and also very, very far away.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
