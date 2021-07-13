A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Cynic Visits the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

As they approach the end of their sixth decade of performing and recording, The Rolling Stones know they’ve been written off by some critics and music fans as irrelevant has-beens—just about as many times as they’ve been hailed for their ability to “reinvent” themselves and stage a “comeback.” To be anointed the World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band one year and a weak parody of themselves the next is no doubt a source of some vexation, and perhaps rueful hilarity, to a group that transcended any need to defend itself many years ago.