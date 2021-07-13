A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Cynic Visits the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
When it was first announced in 1983, I thought that the establishment of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was a ridiculous, maybe even terrible, idea. Music, I felt, should not be quantified in absolute terms. A band or artist that I love might be one that you despise, and vice versa. Who is to say that one artist deserves to be honored definitively with entry into a "Hall of Fame" while another should be shunned?
