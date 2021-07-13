Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Pepsi Says Shift To eCommerce, At-Home And Health Is Permanent

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PepsiCo said on Tuesday (July 13) that it is positioning itself to capture a post-COVID consumer shift that will see continued migration toward digital commerce and online shopping, as well as an ongoing increase in stay-at-home activities and maintaining a healthier lifestyle. The comments come as the New York-based soft...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Soft Drinks#Ecommerce#Restaurants#Pepsico#Ecommerce#Snacks Com#Pepsico Europe#Soulboost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pepsi
Country
China
Related
Technologydcvelocity.com

Fabric to build micro-fulfillment systems for Instacart food sales

Micro-fulfillment automation provider Fabric will integrate its software and robotics solutions with online grocery retailer Instacart’s technology and personal shoppers under a multi-year partnership to power “a new fulfillment process” within both dedicated warehouses and existing retailer locations, the companies said Thursday. The initiative marks the first phase of San...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Instacart Partners With Fabric For Fulfillment Automation

Online grocery platform Instacart on Thursday (July 22) signed a multi-year deal with Fabric to spearhead the company’s plans for fulfillment automation across the U.S. and Canada. The plan calls for integrating new software and robotics solutions to “create new eCommerce services for retail partners and an even faster, more...
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Virtual brand company Acelerate raises $14.4M

Acelerate, a company that helps restaurants run multiple brands out of a single location, has raised $14.44 million in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital. The Los Angeles-based company offers a few different tools for restaurants that want to add delivery-only virtual brands to their operations. It has its own virtual brands, such as Egghead Breakfast Burritos and Wing Spot, that restaurants can run out of their kitchens. It also partners with existing concepts, including Curry Up Now and Big Shake's Hot Chicken, to make their menus available as a delivery-only option for other restaurants. And finally, it offers a software platform that integrates its various brands into a single dashboard, allowing operators to easily view sales, manage orders and update menus.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Walmart Aims To Revamp Regional Distribution Network With Robotics

Amid changing consumer habits and the digital transformation reshaping the retail sector, Walmart is collaborating with robotics and automation firm Symbotic to revamp its regional distribution network. "To serve customers now and in the future, our business must provide the right tools and training to our associates so they can...
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Pepsi Plans Healthier Snacks for Europe

PepsiCo Europe is planning to expand its snack range to include healthier options, New Food Magazine reported. The company will follow nutrition guidelines and include new children advertising guidelines. “Consumers want healthier and more sustainable brands, and they want products that taste great,” said Silviu Popovici, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo...
FitnessPosted by
pymnts

iFIT Expands Presence In Digital Fitness With Sweat Acquisition

IFIT Health & Fitness, whose brands include NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion, has purchased women’s health and fitness platform Sweat, according to a Tuesday (July 13) announcement. Sweat was established in 2015 by trainer Kayla Itsines and CEO Tobi Pearce. The acquisition price is approximately $300 million, The Wall Street Journal...
Retailaustinnews.net

Rapid Nutrition Debuts ecommerce Site to Support Growing Global Demand for Health and Wellness Products Online

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Following on the heels of its successful Amazon store, Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris:ALRPD) (OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with established international distribution, has launched a new global ecommerce site at www.rapid-nutrition.com.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: SpartanNash Gets Into Micro-Fulfillment, Sprouts Gets Into Contextual Commerce

With grocery eCommerce here to stay, major grocers are adapting to find more profitable ways to fulfill online orders. SpartanNash, the Michigan-Based grocery retailer and distributor that operates 149 supermarkets throughout the United States and abroad under a number of different banners, announced on Wednesday (July 14) its first micro-fulfillment center (MFC), a 55,000-square-foot facility that will fulfill orders for 24 of the company’s West Michigan grocery stores. The facility will hold 16,000 products and will pick and pack orders that come in through the company’s Fast Lane eCommerce platform.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

The Evolution Of Retail Sales Teams

One of the most overlooked weapons in a retailer’s arsenal is not digital marketing or its merchandise assortment but is, in fact, the sales associate. Always considered our industry’s frontline workers, they are often the shortest route to customer loyalty or customer dissatisfaction. It’s not a secret that the customer knows that they hold all the cards, so it’s up to the retailer to meet them wherever and however they want… regardless of location, format, or platform. The very best retailers understand that one size does not fit all and that a highly flexible and personalized approach often wins the customer’s loyalty.
Grocery & Supermaketfoodlogistics.com

Revolutionizing Grocery E-Commerce with Automation

Convenience is now the driving force behind every consumer decision, shaping and defining all shopping behaviors. We live in a world where speed of access and availability can win or lose a customer's business, forcing companies across all sectors to evolve to remain competitive. For the grocery industry, there’s no...
Healthdrugstorenews.com

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime earns URAC reaccreditation for home delivery pharmacy

URAC’s full accreditation status means AllianceRx Walgreens Prime’s home delivery services are meeting industry-leading standards. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s specialty pharmacy partnership with Prime Therapeutics has earned reaccreditation for its home delivery pharmacy services. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime has earned URAC’s Mail Service Pharmacy reaccreditation, which will be good for three years.
RetailForbes

How Covid-19 Changed Retail — Probably Forever

CEO at Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. As a key driver of transformation in retail over the last decade, e-commerce was already growing rapidly. Then the Covid-19 pandemic happened, which aggressively fueled company digitalization and the flight to e-commerce and triggered major shifts in consumer shopping behaviors — changes that I think are here to stay.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Marketing The Eco-Friendly Brand

When marketers work on an eco-friendly brand, one of the key issues is pricing. To what extent is premium pricing for eco-friendly brands a deal-killer? I recently asked AnalyticsIQ CEO Dave Kelly to illuminate the issue. His firm’s research reveals that 75% of us say we prefer eco-friendly brands, but only 40% of us will pay more for them.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Gott Pet Products Appoints Brand Manager

Gott Pet Products, the St. Francis, Wis.-based manufacturer of Charlee Bear natural dog treats and Hound & Gatos natural food for pets, has named Gina Schlueter brand manager. Schlueter, who previously served as inside sales and customer care representative for the company, will oversee all customer service and warehousing operations. As part of her new role, she will work hand-in-hand with distributors and dealers to expand each brand’s business with them, said company officials. Additionally, Schlueter will be responsible for running internal reports and data analyses, providing insights and predictions on potential development with current partners, and conducting other reporting tactics to further support the sales team’s growth. She will also be taking on new side projects to build brand awareness, including organizing monthly subscription boxes to get their products into the hands of potential new consumers.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Customers Don’t Want The Technology Experiences Offered By Stores

Around the world, stores are pouring money into new technology and innovative experiences. Things like virtual fitting rooms, biometric payments and QR codes require major investments and claim to be the future of customer experience. But do customers really want all of this new technology in their shopping experiences?. Not...
RetailForbes

Retail Is Back - It’s Time To Modernize Stores With An OmniChannel Experience

The future is looking bright in the world of retail and in-store commerce. Consumers who had craved real life shopping experiences during the pandemic are driving back to the stores. And for those brands and retailers that are forward-thinking enough to invest in a true omnichannel POS platform, the future looks even brighter.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Stoke Expands Payroll Tools To SMBs With Global Workforces

Freelance management system Stoke announced in a press release Thursday (July 15) that it has extended its global payroll and compliance solution to international employees. “Expanding its platform to support international employees as well as non-payroll workers — which includes freelancers, independent contractors, consultants and agencies — Stoke is filling a newly developed market need by enabling companies to work more effectively with a global workforce that includes both freelancers and full-time employees,” the company said in the release.
Technologyfreightwaves.com

Walmart moves robotics strategy from in-store to distribution centers

Late last year, Walmart severed what was to be a five-year partnership with Bossa Nova Robotics. Less than a year into the alliance, Walmart said human resources were just as capable and efficient as their robotic counterparts when it came to optimizing the stocking of shelves in its stores. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy