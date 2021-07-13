Master Gardeners: Eastern Shore’s Natural Area Preserves

Livia Drusilla (58 BCE to 29 CE), was the wife of Emperor Cesar Augustus and the Empress of Rome from 27 BCE to 14 CE. A member of a prominent and wealthy Roman family, she possessed property that she brought to the marriage. Livia’s luxurious country villa, thought to be part of her dowery, was located six miles from Rome in Prima Porta (First Door), on the heights above the Tiber River that flowed to Rome. Country residences were used for relaxing, growing plants, flowers, and herbs. Livia was unique among women of her time, as Augustus gave her the privilege of having her own property and managing her own money. She managed copper mines in Gaul, papyrus marshes in Egypt, and several palm groves in Judea. She was Domina, the master and owner of the property. Livia and Augustus were married for 51 years and her son Tiberius succeeded Augustus as Emperor. In 42 CE, her son the Emperor Claudius deified her, and she became Augusta.