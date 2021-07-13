New developer set to take over apartment project on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A building construction project on Green Bay’s east side that has stopped is getting new signs of life. TMD Properties agreed to construct more than 300 apartments, including some for senior citizens and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay students, along University Avenue. Yet, it’s now incapable of completing the job as city leaders try to address a housing shortage. “We’re getting more people than we are building units. The demand is still out pacing the supply at this point,” Green Bay Development Director Neil Stechschulte said.