My neighbor Alvar has loaned me another camera to write an article about, in this case the camera was used by his father for years, I appreciate the trust he has had in me. The device has piqued my curiosity and I have investigated it thoroughly. The 1947 SEM-KIM, manufactured in France by Société des Établissements Modernes de Mécanique (St, Etienne) which was even dedicated to the manufacture of weapons, was a popular camera with various levels of performance. It seems that in this case it is a the most complete of the range as it has an Anastigmat Cross 43 mm / f2.9-22 lens and a Gauthier-AGC-Prontor II (# 255) shutter (B and from 1 to 1/200 sec.) with timer and connection for flash.