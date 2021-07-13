Calvert City continues Yoga in the Park with Leanne Johnson

• Saturdays at 8 a.m. Yoga in the Park at Memorial Park on Fifth Ave. • Mondays at 6:00 p.m. Yoga in the Park at Memorial Park on Fifth Avenue. The instructor, Leanne Johnson, has been practicing yoga for 15 years. Most recently, she taught Yoga for Seniors in Paducah. Johnson grew up in Marshall County and has lived in Calvert City for the last five years. “I love how active you can be in Calvert City. The multi-use path is great to ride bikes to and from the pool or park and I can’t wait to go all the way to Kentucky Dam,” she said.