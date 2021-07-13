Cancel
Technology

Halo and T-Mobile launch partnership

WKBW-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article5G is beginning to power everything from connected farms to connected cars. Recently Halo launched one of the first commercial driverless car services in the US running on the T-Mobile 5G network. Halo expects to begin serving customers in Las Vegas later this year. Halo is operated on the T-Mobile 5G network since it began driving on Las Vegas’s public roads earlier this year. Driverless cars demand ubiquitous coverage making T-Mobile 5G a perfect match for developers. T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader, with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network and is a platform for autonomous car innovation. There is a lot of work to do on the path to full autonomy and Halo is taking an unique and intelligent approach to get there. This kind of startup innovation is why T-Mobile is working to build the biggest and best 5G network in the country.

www.wkbw.com

