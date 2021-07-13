Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Father Joe, beloved priest who helped homeless, dies at 80

By Samantha Nelson
Coast News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREGION — Father Joe Carroll, a well-known and beloved priest whose mission was to help the homeless, has died at age 80. Carroll died early Sunday morning, July 11, after struggling with diabetes for some time. Known as the “Hustler Priest,” Carroll founded Father Joe’s Villages, a non-profit organization that helped the homeless starting with meeting their basic needs and continuing to help by creating a pathway back to living a full, healthy life.

