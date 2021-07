JD McKissic (RB – WAS) J.D. McKissic was targeted more in 2020 than any other running back in the NFL. His 110 targets were 25th in the league, putting him alongside names like CeeDee Lamb (WR – DAL) and Tyler Boyd (WR – CIN). He even had three more targets than perennial stud running back Alvin Kamara (RB – NO). But sadly, a lot of that was with veteran quarterback Alex Smith (QB – WAS) calling the shots. In the eight games that Smith played last year, McKissic saw 8.1 targets per game with a team target share of almost 23%. Without Smith, McKissic only saw 5.6 targets per game. Now that the team has signed Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB – WAS) to lead the offense, I fully expect McKissic’s targets to go down.