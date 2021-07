The surge of infections of the COVID-19 Delta variant is raising concerns for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and The Doctors break down what you need to know. CBS News reports there has been an alarming number of new infections in the past month (more than a 120 percent jump) and the CDC says the Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of infections. CNN reports this variant -- which was first identified in India, then was found in the United Kingdom and has been found in all 50 states in America -- is "highly contagious" and a study found this form of the virus "may transmit faster than other strains because it makes more copies of itself inside our bodies at a faster rate."