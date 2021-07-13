Cancel
De Pere, WI

Fostner Elected to St. Norbert Board of Trustees, Despite Controversy

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Rev. Jay Fostner, accused of mishandling reports of sexual assault on the St. Norbert College campus, has been selected to serve on the college’s board of trustees beginning this fall. An email from St. Norbert President Brian Bruess that was forwarded to FOX 11 lists...

