Oh, beautiful film! Oh, heartbreaking film! And all the more so, on both counts, for how restrained, how spare, how understated it is. The potential for treacly mawkishness in Nowhere Special was enormous, but there’s not a hint of it to be found. Instead, rock-solid, genuine emotion slowly bubbles up to become, by the perfect ending, inescapable and overwhelming. I was an absolute blubbering mess for quite a while after the credits rolled, in the best way that a film can move you thus: by truly earning the power by which it immerses you in human experience.