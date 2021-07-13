Cancel
Pets

Pet Talk Tuesday – What are the best breeds of dogs

WKBW-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the best breeds of dogs? Dr. Susan Wylegala says there is no real good answer for that question. The best breed of dog is one that really fits your life and your lifestyle the best. Are you an active person who hikes and runs who might do well with a dog who likes that border collie, labs, Australian shepherds, dogs like that? Are you someone who is older and tends not to be so active who might do better with a smaller dog that doesn’t require as much physical activity as some of the larger, more active dogs? Are you looking for a particular breed? Is there something about a breed being less allergenic that may fit your needs or are you looking for someone to just be a part of your family where you can really look at a rescue dog.

