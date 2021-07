Twitter is getting better at moderating its platform. That’s one of the main takeaways from the company’s most , which it shared on Wednesday. Between July 1st and December 31st, 2020, Twitter says it took action against 964,459 accounts for abusive behavior. Compared to the first six months of 2020, that’s a 142 percent increase. Over the same timeframe, Twitter also removed more hateful content. On that front, the company says it took action against 1,126,990 accounts, a 77 percent increase from the 635,415 accounts it reprimanded in the first half of 2020.