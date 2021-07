Samia Ahmed saved up for 16 years, but like many older Muslims she fears that renewed Covid-19 curbs will prevent her from ever making the hajj pilgrimage. Saudi Arabia has for a second consecutive year confined the annual hajj to a limited number of residents, excluding the millions of foreigners who usually flock to Mecca for the rite that every able-bodied Muslim is obliged to perform at least once. With her advancing age and declining health foremost in her mind, Ahmed, a 68-year-old Egyptian, cried for days when restrictions were announced last year, months after the coronavirus pandemic hit. "I had paid the travel agency and had really started to prepare everything," the retired civil servant said.