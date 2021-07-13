Jerry Gomez, 36 of Nyssa passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 6 – 8 pm. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10 am at St. Bridget’s of Kildare Catholic Church in Nyssa. Vault interment will follow at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.