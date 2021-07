Earlier this month, it was revealed that Metroid Dread's release on Nintendo Switch will be accompanied by a reprint of the Dark Samus amiibo, and now it seems that a second figure based on the series will also return to store shelves! GameStop has revealed that Ridley from the Super Smash Bros. amiibo line will return exclusively to the retailer. It's unclear whether or not the amiibo will be compatible with Metroid Dread, but since the game and the figure are both slated to arrive on October 8th, it seems like a strong possibility. Hopefully, Nintendo will reveal more information soon!