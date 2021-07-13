New mod transforms your Game Boy into a HD home console

When Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch the blowback online was immediate. Fans of the series and haters alike took to Twitter to complain the game wasn’t “HD” enough or doesn’t offer enough upgrades to warrant its price. While there might be some truth to Nintendo overpricing their classic titles, it actually turns out there are more quality-of-life improvements included in this HD remaster than we originally thought. And don’t worry, not all of them are locked behind amiibo.