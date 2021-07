When many of us think of 4-H, our first thought is the Logan County Fair – between livestock shows and style revues, this is the week when young people from all over Logan County can showcase their projects, many of which take months to prepare for. Celebrating 100 years in our community this year, the Logan County 4-H Program has long been a way for youth to learn life skills. But Logan County Ohio State Extension, which facilitates the 4-H program in our community, does so much more.