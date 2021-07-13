WandaVision and The Mandalorian Lead the 2021 Emmy Awards' Nominees
Disney+’s original series are dominating the upcoming 2021 Emmy Awards’ dominations. Star Wars The Mandalorian and Marvel’s WandaVision are leading the nominations. The Mandalorian has 24 nominations while WandaVision has 23 nominations respectively. The nominations of the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced on July 13. The streaming channels are taking some major lead against traditional cable shows.epicstream.com
