WandaVision and The Mandalorian Lead the 2021 Emmy Awards' Nominees

Warning: if you haven't seen the finale episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. Much like the first two spinoff shows that came before it, Marvel Studios' standalone Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston was also home to several fan theories. Shockingly enough, some of the fan theories surrounding the hit Disney+ series have actually come true and even Episode 6 saw one persistent theory come to fruition. A lot of fans have been speculating that Loki will mark the official debut of the MCU's next Thanos-level threat Kang the Conqueror and the fact that Ravonna Renslayer is part of the series somehow supports it.