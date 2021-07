Ashley Monroe has shared her interpretation of the 1991 hit "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," a Bryan Adams ballad that clearly means the world to her. In a moving message to fans, sent one day after she revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, Monroe writes about singing this song to her baby boy, and how, in light of recent events, the song hits even deeper. Brittney Spencer joins her for a vocal duet, and producer Tyler Cain joins in with a pair of guitar parts.