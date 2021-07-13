MCSO DEPUTIES ARREST THREE AND RECOVER STOLEN TRAILER

On July 9, 2021, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a victim advising their 16ft black dump trailer had just been stolen from a storage lot just inside Harris County and was traveling into Montgomery County. Deputies from patrol along with Detectives from the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force responded and located the trailer being pulled into an address on Duncan Lane, Conroe. Detectives conducted an investigation and arrested one male for felony theft and felony possession of a controlled substance. Two females were also arrested for felony warrants. The stolen trailer was released back to the owner. Great job by all involved!