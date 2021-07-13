Board Of Supervisors Delays Vote On Revival Of Santa Clarita Juvenile Detention Camp

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors delayed a vote on the placement of male juvenile offenders near residential areas in Santa Clarita until their next meeting. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has delayed a vote on whether to approve the Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Subcommittee’s plan to move male juvenile offenders from across Los Angeles County to the defunct Camp Joseph Scott or Kenyon Scudder in Santa Clarita until their next meeting on July 27.