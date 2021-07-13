A Letter to America

Over four million Covid19 deaths have occurred by July 2021. Have you ever wondered why you are not one of them? Maybe you have been vaccinated or had Covid19 (obviously survived) and have partial immunity. Maybe you are surrounded by vaccinated people and have little chance of getting a large enough load of virus to overcome your immune system. Maybe you are in excellent health and take precautions by wearing a mask and restricting your social activities. Maybe your have exercised your “right” not to get vaccinated and believe a virus cannot infect a person with “rights.” Maybe you believe Covid19 is a hoax and fake news brought on by the medical profession, governments, and news media. But the virus does not care what you believe because a virus does not think. It just does it thing and moves on from host to host and replicates until there are no more hosts. Maybe you are just lucky. The confirmed cases are over 188 million and still climbing. So, stay lucky.