Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

A Letter to America

By Zoe Martin
minicassia.com
 12 days ago

Americans are frogs in the pot of water being brought to the boil and cooked. We ignore incremental chunks of our freedoms being chiseled away by Marxists determining our social mores. A co-founder of Black Lives Matter is a self-avowed Marxist and fan of Mao. Left-wing Antifa is so anti-fascist...

www.minicassia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Trafficking#Health And Human Services#Americans#Marxists#Black Lives Matter#Antifa#Fbi#Luciferian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Societytucson.com

Letter: Entropy

Entropy: "Lack of order or predictability; gradual decline into disorder: a marketplace where entropy reigns supreme." It's not a "privilege" but a necessity to value high standards and be the best you can be--for entropy is always at work in society as in Nature. Like a pile of sand constantly seeking to level itself, the forces of disorder constantly seek to dismantle order and cancel excellence. In 2020, after only 244 years, America's sand pile reached such unprecedented heights under its 45th president, both at home and abroad, that entropy made it unstable. RIP prosperity. May all who appreciate America's greatest achievements and presidents never forget them, and may history never assume that the bottom of the sand pile is more civilized than the top.
Public HealthSILive.com

Rural America: Nope, not right (letter to the editor)

Re: “Rural America’s pandemic lesson: Yep, we were right,” Sun, Jul 11, B3:. Superficially, Ms Bennett’s piece is attractive; but that’s exactly its problem. At bottom, it’s superficial and lamentably naive, the tired nostrums of the right. There are few indications that most rural people weathered the pandemic better than others by sharing unsellable farm products, but plenty that indicate rural areas have received huge government farm and other subsidies (“handouts”) for decades. People the world over are increasingly urbanizing; and rural young people are leaving for the cities because that’s where good jobs and better lives are. As for making government supports “hard to get” by those wanting to be a “deliberate burden on others,” this is a cruel solution in search of a very rare real problem and is deeply demeaning to those suffering very real and severe needs.
Personal FinanceTraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: McQuilkin

I have been reading about the Child Tax Credit, which some families have already received. The tax credit has been in use since 1997, but it was extended by the American Rescue Plan, which our president signed into law in March. Our country has been recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic, and those in poverty have suffered the most. In Michigan, we have more than 400,000 children ages 0 to 17 living below the poverty line. I learned that those who earn less than $150,000 and have filed a tax return over the past two years qualify to receive the tax credit from the IRS. Even those who have not filed a return could be eligible. What you receive is based on your income.
U.K.Peninsula Daily News

LETTER: Progress?

Four hundred years ago in London, royalty and the rich rode their coaches through the city streets and tossed pennies out the window to the hungry masses. Now the ultra rich dazzle the huddled masses by roaring into the edge of space to show their wealth. A few of the...
MilitaryCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: The military and Marxism

There seems to be increasing concern today at least among Republicans in Congress regarding the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) within the U.S. Army and in the other services as part of their continuing efforts to increase diversity and inclusion within the armed forces. As described in Mark Levy’s...
SocietyPosted by
NJ.com

For equity in America, try balancing opportunities | Letters

Given the opportunity, a person musing on a philosophical question about society will often answer that question without even realizing it. I believe this is the case with Joe Hegarty’s recent letter, “Teach that slavery was not uniquely American.” After engaging in some what-about-ism over slavery’s worldwide history, Hegarty yearns for a definition of “equity” as it relates to American society before giving the perfect answer: It is indeed, “equality of opportunity for all, not equality of outcomes… .”
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Mueller

I read 35 pages of the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee Report on the November 2020 general election. GOP state Sen. Ed McBroom of the 38th District, the chairperson, is quoted: “After innumerable hours over many months, watching, listening, and reading both in-person testimony and various other accounts, I am confident in asserting that the results of the November 2020 general election in Michigan were accurately represented by the certified and audited results.”
Public Healthtucson.com

Letter: Covid19

Over four million Covid19 deaths have occurred by July 2021. Have you ever wondered why you are not one of them? Maybe you have been vaccinated or had Covid19 (obviously survived) and have partial immunity. Maybe you are surrounded by vaccinated people and have little chance of getting a large enough load of virus to overcome your immune system. Maybe you are in excellent health and take precautions by wearing a mask and restricting your social activities. Maybe your have exercised your “right” not to get vaccinated and believe a virus cannot infect a person with “rights.” Maybe you believe Covid19 is a hoax and fake news brought on by the medical profession, governments, and news media. But the virus does not care what you believe because a virus does not think. It just does it thing and moves on from host to host and replicates until there are no more hosts. Maybe you are just lucky. The confirmed cases are over 188 million and still climbing. So, stay lucky.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Letter: Hemmer letter disappointing

It is so sad that a once respected Dubuque radio personality can’t write a letter to the editor without sounding like a grade school bully. Paul Hemmer in his letter on July 18 calls people creeps, says every member of one family is an adulterer, calls the president of the United States a demented old fool, even questions the qualifications of the vice president.
ReligionSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Elected officials are loyal to Constitution, not religion

Regarding the letter “Catholic public figures should live their faith at all times” (July 18): The letter writer asks why Catholic public figures often place their religious affiliation behind their political affiliation, rather than before. The answer is because they are under oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, not religious dogmas. The secular nature of our Constitution prevents government from favoring one religious position over others. A theocracy would be unconstitutional.
Politicswpkn.org

News and Public Affairs 7-26-2021

1) Amanda Marcotte, a senior politics writer at Salon and the author of “Troll Nation: How The Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters Set On Rat-F*cking Liberals, America, and Truth Itself.” She’ll talk about her recent article, “Why Republicans suddenly seem to be taking COVID seriously,” and the culpability of news media outlets and politicians who spread deadly disinformation about coronavirus vaccinations.
POTUSCNN

Carl Bernstein: Trump is a 'war criminal'

New York (CNN) — Veteran journalist and author Carl Bernstein called former President Donald Trump a "war criminal" on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "I think we need to calmly step back and maybe look at Trump in a different context," Bernstein told CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, adding that Trump is "our own American war criminal."
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Did Biden just commit an impeachable offense in Ukraine?

Remember when House Democrats impeached President Donald Trump for twisting the arm of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, allegedly conditioning a White House visit on his willingness to investigate Hunter Biden? Well, guess what: Axios reports that the Biden administration may have twisted Zelensky’s arm to accept a deal President Biden just cut with Germany to allow it to move forward with its Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia — and conditioned a White House visit by Zelensky on acceptance of the deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy