Athol - Barbara L. (Hill) Ducharme, 85, of Athol, died peacefully Sunday morning, July 11, 2021 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare. She was born in Gardner on September 26, 1935, daughter of the late Arthur and Eva (Safstrom) Hill and lived in Gardner for many years. In 1999, she moved to Athol, where she lived for several years. In recent years, she had lived in Orange.