Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation fears spook U.S.markets, stocks ease, dollar firms

omahanews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, New York - Shares in the United States came in for profit-taking on Tuesday after all the major indices hit new record highs the previous day. The consumer price index rose 0.9% in June, its biggest rise in thirteen years. The U.S. dollar took a sharp turn upwards, while in Europe all three of the major indices, the FTSE 100 in London, the German Dax, and the Paris-based CAC 40, astonishingly all finished down to the same extent: a mere 0.01 percent.

www.omahanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stocks#Consumer Price Index#Canadian Dollar#German#Cac 40#Navy Federal Credit Union#Reuters Thomson#Dow Jones#British#Japanese#Swiss#Australian#Asian#Shanghai Composite#The Hang Seng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian markets mixed after modest gains on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian markets were mixed on Friday after major indexes edged higher on Wall Street, preserving their gains for the week. Hong Kong and Shanghai fell while Sydney and Seoul advanced. Tokyo was closed for a holiday. Surges in coronavirus cases around the region are prompting governments...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FLASH PMI REPORT FUELS USD BID AHEAD OF THE FED. The US Dollar is stronger across the board of major currency pairs Friday morning. US Dollar bulls trying to maintain control with the help of lingering inflation fears. Fed announcement next week poses notable event risk amid...
CurrenciesBusiness Insider

Dollar Stays Firm

(RTTNews) - The U.S. dollar stayed firm against most of its major rivals on Friday, extending recent gains, as traders looked ahead to the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which dropped to around 92.85 after advancing to 93.02, recovered subsequently and was last seen...
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
Marketskitco.com

Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

* Bullion down 0.7% this week (Updates prices) July 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell and was heading for a weekly dip on Friday as a stronger dollar, firmer yields and equity markets chipped away at its appeal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,800.72 per ounce by 1:43 pm EDT (1743...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will Shopify Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Shopify has a massive market opportunity, and management is executing on a strong growth strategy. The stock currently trades at a rich valuation compared to rivals. E-commerce is gaining popularity around the world. Digital sales represented nearly 18% of total retail last year, up from 14% in 2019, according to eMarketer. That trend has translated into strong growth for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which is now a $185 billion business.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
DrinksBusiness Insider

Malaysia Inflation Eases In June

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer prices inflation eased in June, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. Consumer price inflation eased to 3.4 percent in June from 4.4 percent in May. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 3.5 percent. Prices rose for the fifth straight month since February,...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar’s Resilience Divides Analyst Opinion as Focus Shifts to Fed

- But vulnerability lingers beneath 1.1825, 1.1880. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1650-1.1678. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate’s ongoing resilience has divided opinion among analysts as the market’s attention shifts toward July’s policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the next test of whether the single currency can continue to defy the gravitational pull of the greenback.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks March Higher as Manufacturing Index Hits Record, Earnings Gains Underpin Sentiment

US stocks advanced Friday after a closely watched manufacturing gauge hit a record high and as companies continued to report quarterly earnings well above market expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6% to 35,044.43 shortly before midday, with S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both higher by 0.8%. Communication, healthcare and technology stocks led the way, with energy the only sector in the red.
StocksAxios

Axios Markets

Today's newsletter is 1,289 words, < 5 minutes. The $10.6 trillion U.S. corporate debt markets are at an inflection point. Last year's turmoil is in the rearview mirror, and companies are ramping up all the shareholder-friendly activities they couldn’t do during the pandemic — and looking to fund some of it with debt, Axios' Kate Marino writes.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

European Stocks Advance On Mixed US Macro Message

Most European stock markets extended gains Thursday while the euro edged lower on a jump in US unemployment gains that was offset by strong home sales. In Frankfurt, the European Central Bank (ECB) updated information on its pandemic-fuelled stimulus package, but analysts found little new in the presentation. Oil prices...
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 22.07.21

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, recovering from losses amid concerns over the spread of Delta variant of coronavirus infection. Mining sector stocks, Merafe Resources, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ) and BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) soared 6.2%, 3.4% and 1.6%, respectively. Real estate sector stocks, Capital &...
StocksFOXBusiness

Nasdaq drives third day of stock gains

U.S. stock markets ticked higher Thursday as investors weighed an unexpected increase in first-time jobless filings against a flurry of mostly better-than-expected earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.07%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% and 0.36%, respectively. All three of...
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar Eases On Solid US Earnings

The US dollar gave back some of its recent gains overnight, as delta-variant nerves eased on the back of strong US corporate earnings. That saw a reduction in haven flows, pushing US bond yields slightly higher and causing some US dollar outflows. The dollar index fell 0.20% to 92.77, where it remains in Asia in subdued regional trading.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah, stocks rise as Bank Indonesia holds rates

* Bank Indonesia says Q4 GDP will expand, FY21 outlook bright * Asian stock markets rise across the board after recent slump * Japan's equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 22 (Reuters) - The rupiah saw its best day in almost two weeks on Thursday, as Bank Indonesia (BI) held interest rates steady to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and sounded optimism on 2021 growth, even as most of the country remained under tough curbs. Regional peers Singapore's dollar, the South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar also gained, basking in the greenback's weakness as risk appetite rebounded with strong earnings lifting Wall Street stocks overnight. The rupiah firmed 0.4% after the Indonesian central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low of 3.50% as widely expected, and said it would strenghthen measures to stabilise the currency after a bout of volatility. The rupiah has weakened 2.5% over the past six weeks since the COVID-19 situation in the heavily-populated Indonesia worsened, with total cases nearing 3 million amid a slow vaccination rate and a creaky healthcare system. However, BI predicted fiscal 2021 growth could be higher than the midpoint of its 3.5%-4.3% range, citing a less-than-expected decline in activity during current mobility curbs while banking on vaccinations gathering pace. Local stocks jumped 1.8%, with lenders leading the gains as the central bank forecast better loan growth and promised it would keep providing ample liquidity. "BI has less room to deliver a rate cut going forward, as U.S. monetary policy looks to tighten with a taper of asset purchases in the coming months," said Wei Liang Chang, macro-strategist at DBS Bank. "That said, Indonesia's policy rate is already at an accommodative level, and it will support an eventual recovery when the pandemic's impact eases," he added. Asian equities tracked their global counterparts higher, with analysts pegging the gains on "buy the dip" behaviour and positive sentiment from the U.S. markets. Most stock indexes in the region like in India, Malaysia and Thailand have declined on a month-to-date basis as concerns over a Delta variant-led spike in COVID-19 infections and lockdowns worried investors. The Philippine stock index was up 1.6% on Thursday after four sessions of heavy losses, while Singapore and South Korea equities rose more than 1% each. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thai central bank says virus outbreak to cut GDP by 0.8-2.0% in 2021 ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2 basis points at 6.307% ** Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk among top gainers on Jakarta index, up 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -6.41 0.00 0.38 China +0.04 +0.96 0.34 2.93 India +0.24 -1.84 1.21 13.16 Indonesia +0.41 -3.04 1.78 2.65 Malaysia +0.17 -4.81 0.50 -6.34 Philippines -0.02 -4.23 1.55 -7.89 S.Korea +0.36 -5.54 1.07 13.11 Singapore +0.16 -2.96 1.33 11.14 Taiwan +0.20 +1.66 0.65 19.28 Thailand -0.06 -8.80 0.61 6.97 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Breaches Ninety Cents

The cotton market finally pierced its ninety-cent resistance Thursday morning amid decent export sales news, and a retreating U.S. dollar. A surging Dow Jones is also helping cotton’s bullish cause. Although there are rising COVID infections, the marketplace (that is the equities and commodities) is handling the adversity fairly well.
Stocksdailyjournal.net

Stocks pause as investors gauge earnings, unemployment data

Stocks were muted in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:15 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72 points,...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Friday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,570-point plateau and it's looking at a green light again on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy