Data analysis is allowing us to acquire knowledge at a rapid pace and analysts are finding new ways to use that information. Gaining momentum among business experts is using analytics and data to solve social problems such as human trafficking. Teaming up with professionals from law enforcement, human rights advocates, and others, this new approach is picking up steam. While this mashup of professions might seem like an unlikely assemblage of different skills sets, it’s creating excitement and hope for those seeking to help potential victims and survivors of human trafficking.