When it comes to homeschooling, everyone does it differently. Some have a dedicated school room with tables or desks, and that is where everything gets done. Some do schoolwork at the dinner table, while some do schoolwork in bed. There is no right or wrong way (or place!) to homeschool. Depending on the age of your children and their need for rigid structure or their ability to thrive with flexibility, being able to choose what is best for your family is what makes homeschool so great!